Insolvency expert strengthens law firm team

Shakespeare Martineau has bolstered its Southampton office with the appointment of Katie James as an insolvency partner. Katie, who has more than two decades of experience, previously spent nearly 10 years at Blake Morgan and specialises in maximising recoveries for stakeholders of insolvent companies.

Her extensive career spans a variety of insolvency scenarios, including administrations, liquidations, bankruptcies, and company voluntary arrangements. Katie has also handled claims involving directors’ loan accounts, misfeasance, and antecedent transactions, along with selling businesses, properties, and other assets.

Katie, who will serve clients nationally while being based in Southampton, expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm: “I am thrilled to be joining Shakespeare Martineau at such an exciting time in the firm’s growth. The ambition to build a thriving insolvency practice in the Central South aligns perfectly with my own goals.”

She added that her career has allowed her to collaborate with a wide range of insolvency practitioners and key players in the claims purchasing market, a background she is eager to leverage to grow the firm’s presence in the region.

Shakespeare Martineau’s expansion in the Central South began last April with the opening of an office at the University of Southampton Science Park and the appointment of corporate partner James Hawkeswood to lead the local hub.

James welcomed Katie’s arrival, highlighting her depth of expertise and enthusiasm: “Her wealth of experience in insolvency, particularly in handling complex cases and working with key stakeholders, together with her undoubted enthusiasm will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the Central South.”

This latest addition marks a significant step in the firm’s strategy to strengthen its regional and national insolvency services.