Inquiry into Southport attack commences today

The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has announced the commencement of the first phase of the Southport Inquiry today. This inquiry was initiated following the conviction of the attacker behind the tragic 2024 Southport incident, which claimed the lives of three young girls: Bebe, Elsie, and Alice. The aim is to scrutinise the failures that led to this horrific event and how services can better respond to fixated youth violence.

Cooper made it clear that uncovering the truth is essential, stating, “The brutal murder of three young girls... was an unimaginable tragedy – we owe it to their families, and all those affected on that terrible day to quickly understand what went wrong.” She emphasised the commitment to holding all responsible institutions to account and ensuring that such a tragedy never occurs again.

Rt Hon Sir Adrian Fulford has been appointed as the chair of the inquiry following consultations with the victims and families directly affected. His immediate priority will be to meet with these families, providing them with an opportunity to share their experiences and input into the inquiry's direction. Cooper expressed confidence in Fulford’s ability, stating, “Sir Adrian Fulford will bring a wealth of legal and criminal justice expertise to this role.”

This inquiry will be statutory, giving it the legal framework required to gather evidence and testimonies effectively. It will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will focus on understanding the events surrounding the attack, including a detailed timeline of the assailant’s prior interactions with public services. This will involve an examination of decision-making and information-sharing among criminal justice, education, social care, and healthcare agencies.

The second phase is expected to delve into the broader issues of youth involvement in extreme violence, seeking to understand the root causes and systemic failures that contribute to such tragic outcomes.

Sir Adrian Fulford’s credentials are impressive; he is a retired Lord Justice of Appeal and previously served as a judge at the International Criminal Court. From 2017 to 2019, he was the Investigatory Powers Commissioner, notably known for his impartial stance and extensive legal background. The inquiry aims to ensure accountability and foster changes that can prevent such devastating incidents in the future.