The conclusion of the inquest into the tragic death of 15-year-old kickboxing sensation Alex Eastwood, who passed away following an unsanctioned exhibition match, has raised serious concerns regarding safety protocols in children's combat sports. The inquest, held at Bolton Coroner’s Court, ultimately recorded a verdict of death by misadventure, with HM Area Coroner Michael Pemberton remarking on the shameful lack of organisational safeguards within this sport. As the details surrounding the circumstances of Alex’s passing emerged, so too did the stark failures in both the oversight of the event and the broader regulatory environment for such competitions.

Alex Eastwood, a five-time world champion, tragically became unwell during an unsanctioned match that took place on 29 June 2024, where he was matched against a 37-year-old opponent. The coroner reluctantly noted, “the level of confidence in organisational safeguards expected to exist within the sport was sadly lacking." Three days after experiencing severe disorientation during the fight in Platt Bridge, Wigan, Alex died from catastrophic brain injuries.

The inquest established that proper medical protocols were not in place during the exhibition match, which was room for disturbance. Reportedly billed as "light contact" and unrecognised by any national governing body, the fight lacked the necessary medical provisions typically required for such events. Comments from Ian Hollett, Alex's coach, contributed to this concerning picture as he expressed disbelief regarding the absence of his presence at a critical pre-fight meeting, stating that neither he nor other relevant coaches were properly informed about the fight’s level of contact.

Pemberton expressed shock that a 15-year-old would be matched with an adult in such a setting, calling it "very serious" in any other context. The absence of an independent ringside doctor and proper medical attendance at the event emerged as another critical failure, with Les Hewitt from the Lancashire Ambulance Service acknowledging that they typically ensure adequate medical presence for events, especially given the potential risks involved. However, the categorisation of the bout as a lower-risk charity fundraiser led to a reduced medical response that ultimately failed Alex.

Described by his family as their heart and soul, Alex’s death has prompted calls for immediate reforms in combat sports regulations. His parents, Ste and Nikita Eastwood, emphasized the need for accountability and consistent safety measures to protect young participants. They stated: “We should not be here. Alex should be here. No child should go into a gym to do something they love and not come home.”

As the calls for change reverberate, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, has pledged to explore urgent improvements in the safety and welfare of children in martial arts. She articulated a commitment to accountability, stating, “No family should have to endure the pain and loss Alexander's family have experienced."

For family representatives Jill Paterson and Thomas Jervis from Leigh Day, the inquest highlighted an "unthinkable" gap in safeguarding children within combat sports. Paterson remarked, “The current framework looks like the wild wild west – with no consistent rules, no oversight, and no accountability.”

In the wake of this tragedy, Alex's family have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that future events do not fall victim to the same failings, with Ste Eastwood concluding that "his death must be a line in the sand so that these failures change." This grim reminder of the potential dangers faced by young athletes in combat sports poses grave implications for the urgent establishment of enforceable safety regulations to protect future participants.