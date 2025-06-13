The jury’s findings followed a meticulous seven-day hearing at Bow Coroner’s Court, presided over by Assistant Coroner Ian Potter. It was concluded that Louise’s death stemmed from a combination of her acute suicide risk associated with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD) alongside systemic deficiencies in her treatment. The inquest highlighted numerous shortcomings, notably poor communication and inadequate risk management practices within the Trust, particularly while Louise was on Topaz Ward.

On June 10th, the jury unanimously identified that the critical factors in her death included chronic high suicide risk attributable to EUPD and alarming lapses in the recording and sharing of vital patient information. Additionally, the jury noted that the lack of appropriate care and sufficient staffing contributed to the circumstances surrounding Louise's passing.

In response to the findings, Louise's family expressed their anguish, stating, "Louise was a much-loved daughter, sister and auntie, an incredibly intelligent and talented person, and we miss her presence every single day.” The family described their shock over the extent of the failings, with one member saying, “We came into this inquest expecting to hear about some problems surrounding Louise's treatment, but never did we expect the failings to be as bad as they were.”

The family has been represented by Kim Vernal of Taylor Rose and Stephen Clark of Garden Court Chambers, who echoed their concerns about the systemic failures revealed during the proceedings. Vernal remarked, “The sheer number of poor practices revealed during Louise’s inquest is disturbing. This included deficiencies in information sharing, risk assessments, care and treatment, all stemming from poor leadership.”

Witnesses during the inquest detailed that the documentation of Louise’s care fell significantly below acceptable standards, with critical information about her mental health and risks inadequately recorded, ultimately diminishing the quality of care. Louise, initially showing signs of recovery prior to her step down to the acute ward, became withdrawn as her care was mismanaged.

Tragically, the day before her death, Louise expressed her intent to end her life, detailing a specific plan and the means to execute it. Despite this concerning revelation, her situation was inadequately escalated within the care structure, and she remained on general observations rather than more intensive monitoring suitable for her disclosed risk.

Reflecting on the inquest, Louise’s family lamented the loss of hope they experienced before her admission, asserting, “What is especially upsetting for us is that Louise had been showing positive signs of recovery prior to her admission to Topaz Ward.” The significant failings in care left an irreversible impact on Louise’s life and her family's wellbeing.

The family has requested privacy as they navigate their grief following these harrowing revelations. As the NHS Trust prepares to review the jury’s conclusions alongside the upcoming Prevention of Future Deaths report from HM Coroner, there are urgent calls for systemic changes to ensure the safety of other vulnerable patients in the future.