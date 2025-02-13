Injunctions granted in Enfield regeneration project

Introduction

The High Court has granted final injunctions in favour of the London Borough of Enfield, securing the continuation of the Meridian Water Regeneration Project, a £6 billion development initiative. The case, heard by Jason Beer KC, involved claims against several named defendants and 'Persons Unknown' who had previously occupied land critical to the project.

The Background

The Meridian Water Regeneration Project is a significant urban development plan aimed at constructing 10,000 residential homes along with commercial spaces. The project requires extensive infrastructure work, including the erection of a new road bridge and canal wall along the Lee Navigation. The London Borough of Enfield, the landowner, faced delays due to the occupation of the site by several individuals, which hindered preparatory works.

Legal Proceedings

The Council initially sought and obtained interim injunctions against the named defendants in mid-2024, ensuring their removal from the site. Despite these measures, the Council pursued final injunctions to prevent future trespass by 'Persons Unknown', arguing that the presence of any unauthorised individuals would disrupt the ongoing construction efforts.

The Court's Decision

In his judgment, Jason Beer KC affirmed the Council's right to protect its land from trespass and nuisance, citing the necessity of uninterrupted access for the project's success. The Court found a compelling justification for the injunctions, noting that damages would not suffice as a remedy given the potential financial and operational impacts on the project.

Legal Considerations

The Court considered the balance of convenience and the adequacy of damages, ultimately ruling that the injunctions were necessary to prevent irreparable harm. The judgment referenced key legal principles, including the Council's rights as a riparian owner and the absence of a public right of navigation on the non-tidal Lee Navigation.

Impact on the Project

With the injunctions in place, the construction work on the embankment and other infrastructure can proceed without the risk of further delays. The decision underscores the importance of legal protections in facilitating large-scale urban development projects.

Conclusion

The ruling represents a significant victory for the London Borough of Enfield, ensuring the progression of the Meridian Water Regeneration Project. The case highlights the legal complexities involved in balancing property rights with public development objectives.

