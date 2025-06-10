The family court system in the UK is under fire for failing to meet the demands placed upon it, according to the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX). This critique highlights that the current structure not only provides “poor value for money for taxpayers” but also inadequately protects children involved in proceedings. CILEX has called for urgent improvements to address these issues and suggests that additional financial support and better data sharing practices between relevant agencies are necessary to enhance the current system.

In response to a consultation from the Public Accounts Committee regarding the family court services for children, CILEX outlined the significant delays plaguing the system, which result in a lack of confidence among practitioners in its ability to meet the needs of children effectively. The implementation of a 28-week time limit for public law care cases, established in 2014, has yet to be met, and private law family cases are currently experiencing average delays of nearly 50 weeks.

With the UK's growing population and increasingly intricate cases, the family court system appears ill-equipped for future challenges. In an effort to combat this, CILEX recommends assessing the effectiveness of data sharing between agencies such as Cafcass, local authorities, the judiciary, and social services. By addressing these communication gaps, the government could create “clear national guidance and standards” that allow for a child's journey through the court process to be tracked more efficiently.

To further enhance service delivery, CILEX suggests that better funding for partner services and the introduction of dedicated case coordinators will lead to improved case progression. They advocate for a unified case management system that would foster consistent practices across different regions. The need for reform in the legal aid eligibility scope is also emphasised, as many families struggle without legal representation—38% of cases involve neither party having adequate legal counsel. The Ministry of Justice is urged to reconsider its stance on this matter.

CILEX also stresses the importance of early intervention and pre-court mediation as means to bolster the overall efficiency of court services. Many families remain unaware of, or are dissuaded from pursuing, mediation due to its perceived costs. Their proposals include widening eligibility for mediation vouchers and requiring parties to seek alternative dispute resolution methods prior to court application, while allowing exemptions for sensitive cases involving domestic abuse.

CILEX President Yanthé Richardson underscores the urgency of the situation, stating, “Urgent improvements are needed if children going through the family court system in the UK are to be adequately protected. The current delays and the lack of representation experienced by too many families are creating unnecessary hardship for the children involved, with the most vulnerable, including victims of domestic violence, facing the biggest challenges.” Richardson further adds that “while the root cause of these problems is a lack of funding and resources, there are other systemic challenges around communication and data sharing that need to be tackled to ensure that the best interests of the child remain at the heart of the family justice system.”