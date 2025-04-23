Independent review focuses on fraud reform

In a significant development, Jonathan Fisher KC has commenced part 2 of his Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences, marking the first independent assessment of the UK's fraud legislation in four decades. This review is crucial as the landscape of fraud has dramatically changed since the last major review in 1986, with fraud now accounting for over 40% of all recorded offences in England and Wales according to the Crime Survey.

Previous efforts, like Lord Roskill’s 1986 review, concentrated primarily on serious fraud perpetrated by corporate entities. However, recent trends show a sharp increase in fraud offences that primarily target ordinary consumers and small businesses. These illegal activities, often orchestrated by sophisticated organised gangs, have resulted in an estimated financial impact of £6.8 billion annually on individuals in England and Wales alone.

The evolution of technology plays a major role in the rise of fraud. Cybercriminals now employ advanced tools such as artificial intelligence to create misleading digital content and impersonate legitimate businesses online. They exploit social media, emails, and telephone communications to reach vast numbers of potential victims swiftly, often requiring just a small success rate to reap significant profits.

The Home Office intends to address these emerging threats through a revamped fraud strategy, set to be released later this year. To ensure this strategy is effective, the insights gained from Fisher's independent analysis will be invaluable for government, law enforcement, and industry responses. Additionally, the government is committed to fostering international cooperation in countering fraud as part of its national security strategy, known as the Plan for Change.

Part 2 of the Fisher Review will delve into the critical issues hindering law enforcement's ability to prosecute fraudsters in England and Wales. Key areas of examination will include detection, reporting, disruption of fraudulent activities, investigation processes, prosecution and sentencing, and the rehabilitation of offenders.

Fisher's earlier report, Disclosure in the Digital Age, suggested various improvements to modernise the disclosure system, facilitating police procedures. This initiative is now being adopted by the Home Office, Ministry of Justice, and the Attorney General’s Office.

Fraud Minister Lord Hanson remarked that "Fraud is a crime which can devastate lives," emphasising the government's commitment to combatting this issue. He believes that Fisher's review will enhance understanding in detecting and disrupting fraud while ensuring a quicker justice process for victims.

Attorney General Lord Hermer KC described fraud as "one of the most pernicious crimes," noting the sophisticated methods used by fraudsters. He reinforced the need for the criminal justice system to adapt to these evolving challenges and acknowledged the distress caused to victims, stating, "Fraud doesn’t discriminate against age, gender or sex and it leaves victims suffering financial loss and emotional distress."

Fisher himself stated, "With the advances in digital technology, it has become much easier for fraudsters to avoid detection, and indeed prosecution, outright." His review aims to scrutinise the complexities of detecting and prosecuting these offences, striving to better equip law enforcement to deliver quicker justice for victims. He expressed gratitude for the engagement from the criminal justice system since the review's inception and is eager to tackle the pressing issues surrounding fraud offences.