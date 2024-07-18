Independent review exposes systemic failures in CCRC’s handling of Andrew Malkinson case

Today, the findings of an independent review conducted by Chris Henley KC (pictured) of Mountford Chambers, into the Criminal Cases Review Commission’s (CCRC) handling of the Andrew Malkinson case have been published. This review reveals significant systemic failures within the CCRC, contributing to one of the most severe miscarriages of justice in recent history.

Background

On July 26, 2023, the Court of Appeal quashed Andrew Malkinson’s convictions for two offences of rape and one offence of attempting to choke with intent to commit rape. Malkinson had been sentenced to life imprisonment on March 30, 2004, with a minimum term of seven years, but he spent 17 years in prison and another three years under probation supervision. Throughout his imprisonment, Andrew Malkinson maintained his innocence, leading to a protracted 20-year legal battle and two unsuccessful Court of Appeal hearings before his eventual exoneration.

Andrew Malkinson made three applications to the CCRC in 2009, 2018, and 2021, seeking to use its statutory powers to refer his case back to the Court of Appeal. The first two applications were rejected, but the third resulted in a referral in January 2023 and the subsequent successful appeal in July 2023. Edward Henry KC of Mountford Chambers represented Andews Malkinson during the appeal.

Following the successful appeal, the CCRC announced on August 21, 2023, the appointment of Chris Henley KC to review their handling of Andrew Malkinson’s applications.

Review Findings

Chris Henley KC’s review meticulously examined the CCRC's investigative processes, decision-making quality, and the time taken to handle Andrew Malkinson’s applications. The review uncovered several critical failures:

Failure to Obtain Police Files: The CCRC repeatedly failed to obtain the police file during reviews in 2009, 2018, and 2021. Accessing this file could have led to different outcomes at each stage.

Recommendations

To address these systemic issues and prevent future miscarriages of justice, Henley’s review offers several recommendations:

Review of Past Cases: The CCRC must review previous cases where new DNA testing opportunities could be relevant, recognising the potential to prevent prolonged injustices.

Chris Henley KC commenting about the case said that “Mr. Malkinson spent many years in prison fighting this appalling miscarriage of justice. In 2009 he turned to the CCRC but they failed him. Lessons must be learned. It is almost impossible to believe that this is the only case that has not been handled properly. The CCRC must make every possible effort to identify other applications where mistakes might have been made and immediately implement the recommendations made in my report.”

Conclusion

The independent review by Chris Henley KC exposes critical flaws in the CCRC’s handling of the Andrew Malkinson case and highlights the urgent need for systemic reform. Implementing these recommendations is essential for the CCRC to fulfill its mission of correcting miscarriages of justice and restoring public confidence in the criminal justice system.