In a swift response to a shocking incident, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy today announced that an independent investigation will be led by Dame Lynne Owens to address how Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford on 24 October. This incident has prompted urgent calls for reform in the prison release protocols, underscoring the need for stronger checks to ensure public safety.

The investigation will thoroughly explore the circumstances surrounding Kebatu's release, which both alarmed and outraged the public. Lammy emphasised the investigation's objectives, stating, “I am livid on behalf of the victims and the public that this mistake was allowed to happen.” It will evaluate what went wrong, assess the adherence to existing protocols, and determine if staff possessed the necessary experience, training, and resources to prevent such errors.

In an immediate effort to bolster safety measures, the Deputy Prime Minister announced that new, rigorous checks for releases will be implemented. From today, it has become mandatory for the Duty Governor to be physically present during the release of any foreign national who is to be deported immediately. Furthermore, a detailed checklist must be confirmed by governors to ensure every procedural step is followed correctly prior to any release.

Lammy acknowledged the pattern of errors in prisoner releases, noting that any such error is unacceptable. He stated, “Any release in error is one too many,” asserting the government's commitment to eliminating these mistakes and reforming the entire prison system. He remarked that this push for reforms is a part of their broader initiative to tackle the crisis in the prison system that the current government has inherited, which has seen an alarming rise in erroneous releases.

In the aftermath of Kebatu's release, a rapid manhunt was launched involving several police forces. Kebatu, an Ethiopian national, was apprehended and returned to custody on 26 October. Authorities are now moving swiftly to ensure his deportation back to Ethiopia.

Releases in error have been on the rise in recent years, exacerbating the ongoing crisis within the prison system, which is currently operating at dangerously full capacity. The government has initiated decisive measures to address this situation, including the construction of 14,000 additional prison places and significant reforms in sentencing practices to ensure that there is adequate space to safely keep dangerous offenders off the streets. As part of the largest prison expansion programme since the Victorian era, 2,500 new spaces have already been added in just over a year.

The efforts to reform the prison system and tackle release errors are expected to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of communities across the UK.