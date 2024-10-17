Increased sentencing powers for Magistrates

This change is part of the government's broader strategy to alleviate the historic backlog in courts and reduce the record remand population currently straining the prison capacity.

Under the new regulations, magistrates will have the power to sentence offenders to up to 12 months for a single offence, effectively doubling their previous sentencing capabilities. This adjustment is expected to save approximately 2,000 days in Crown Court, allowing these courts to focus on more serious and complex cases that require their attention.

“This Government inherited a criminal justice system in crisis, with dangerously overcrowded prisons and victims waiting far too long to see justice,” said Mahmood. “This marks a further step towards addressing the deep challenges in our criminal justice system, both reducing the record remand population in our jails and delivering swifter justice for victims.”

The current remand population stands at a staggering 17,000, a situation that has contributed significantly to the prison capacity crisis. Remand prisoners can only be held in “reception prisons,” which are experiencing acute overcrowding. This leads to challenges in safely housing new prisoners and managing those awaiting trial.

The reforms are seen as essential to managing the backlog of cases pending trial, a key priority for the government. The initiative will also facilitate quicker resolutions for victims who have been waiting months, or even years, for their cases to be addressed.

Mark Beattie, national chair of the Magistrates’ Association, expressed support for the initiative, stating, “Magistrates are flexible and support the efficient and fair administration of justice. By being able to take on this additional responsibility and hear cases that carry a maximum sentence of 12 months, our members will be able to help prevent an increase in the backlog of cases in the Crown Courts, enabling the most serious offences to be dealt with quicker.”

With over 14,000 magistrates across England and Wales handling more than a million cases annually, this change in sentencing powers is anticipated to have a significant impact on the efficiency of the judicial process. Legal advisers and magistrates will receive training from the Judicial College to ensure that they can effectively implement these longer sentences.

The previous government had extended sentencing powers in May 2022 but retracted them in March 2023. The current government’s reforms represent a renewed commitment to tackling the challenges faced by the justice system and improving outcomes for victims and offenders alike.