inCase client experience app shortlisted for two prestigious conveyancing awards

The app is nominated for ‘Service Provider of the Year,’ while Rob Hosier, executive director of inCase, is a finalist in the ‘Business Development Professional of the Year’ category.

Launched in 2014, inCase revolutionized the way legal professionals communicate with their clients, offering features like digital signatures, e-form completion, direct messaging, real-time case updates, and biometric ID checks. These functionalities have helped law firms streamline their conveyancing processes, improving client engagement and significantly speeding up case completion times. Firms using inCase have reported a 45% increase in the speed of case completions, underscoring its impact on the legal industry.

In the past year, the app has supported over 227,500 clients and been adopted by more than 3,300 legal professionals. In July 2024, inCase hit a new milestone, with nearly 700,000 client sessions, a 9% increase compared to two months earlier.

Recognition for Business Development Leader

Rob Hosier, executive director of inCase, has been recognized for his outstanding contribution to the app’s growth and success in the conveyancing industry. His nomination in the ‘Business Development Professional of the Year’ category highlights his integrity, passion, and innovative approach to transforming client experience in legal services. Known for his dedication to improving the conveyancing industry, Hosier has played a key role in increasing inCase’s market presence and driving its success.

Founder's Vision

Sucheet Amin, founder and CEO of inCase, developed the app based on his personal experience as a solicitor and Senior Partner at Aequitas Legal, where he identified the need for better digital communication tools in the legal industry. Amin shared his pride in the app’s nominations:

"inCase has completely changed how legal professionals communicate with their clients. It is saving them enormous amounts of time and money compared with more traditional methods of lawyer-client communication, so it’s fantastic to see it shortlisted and recognised for the excellent service it provides to legal teams and their clients."

Amin also emphasized that the app’s development has been driven by insights from legal professionals and a commitment to technological innovation, helping lawyers better serve their clients.

Continued Growth Under Access Legal

inCase became part of Access Legal in May 2024, expanding its capacity to support law firms with client communication and engagement. Access Legal, which provides a broad suite of legal software solutions, has helped inCase continue its growth, with over 3,500 law firms now benefiting from its products.

Access Legal provides a wide range of services for legal firms, including case management, compliance solutions, cloud hosting, and business software, enabling law firms to increase efficiency and productivity.

Several inCase customers, such as Evolve Law, Napthens LLP, ONP Solicitors, and Thomas Legal, have also been shortlisted for various awards, highlighting the app’s widespread success within the legal industry.

The winners of the Modern Law Conveyancing Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Liverpool on 21 November 2024.

For more information about inCase, visit: www.in-case.co.uk

For more details on Access Legal, visit: www.theaccessgroup.com/legal