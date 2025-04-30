Jenner & Block LLP has made another significant addition to its London team by welcoming Will Jones as special counsel in the London Public Law and Crisis Management Practice, as well as in the firm’s Global Hearing Preparation Practice. Will brings a distinguished record of advising clients on complex legal and regulatory challenges, particularly focusing on public law, public inquiries, public procurement, and crisis management. He has extensive experience in managing commercial disputes, especially in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, technology, media, financial services, and defence. His remarkable representation includes involvement in several of the UK's prominent public inquiries, such as the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry and the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

"Will’s deep experience in public law and crisis management aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of our clients,” said Christine Braamskamp, London Office Managing Partner. She emphasised that the firm’s growth is driven by the goal of delivering exceptional results, noting that Will’s impressive background will enhance their existing client offerings. Will's joining also reunites him with Joanna Ludlam, co-chair of the Investigations Department and chair of the London Public Law and Crisis Management Practice.

“This is consistent with our strategy to hire the best lawyers to serve our clients’ most complex legal and reputational needs. I have worked closely with Will for many years, I value him immensely and am delighted to be building this team with someone of his calibre,” added Joanna Ludlam. She highlighted Will’s ability to handle high-stakes, multi-jurisdictional matters as a tremendous asset for the team and clients alike.

“I’m pleased to be joining such a talented and collaborative team at Jenner & Block,” said Will. He expressed admiration for the firm’s outstanding reputation in addressing complex challenges with creativity and strategic insight, further indicating that its commitment to providing real value for clients was a key factor in his decision to join. Will is also a solicitor-advocate, fluent in Spanish, with prior secondments at a leading pharmaceutical company and a global law firm in Madrid. Furthermore, he actively engages in pro bono work, advocating for NGOs, charities, and advocacy groups on various legal issues, including child refugees’ rights and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on children and young people.