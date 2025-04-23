In-house lawyers impact LinkedIn dialogue

A highly anticipated report from TBD Marketing, sponsored by The Legal Director, is set to make significant waves in the legal sector. The Q1 2025 LinkedInfluencer In-House report focuses on General Counsel and Heads of Legal who are not only performing their roles but also shaping the conversation on LinkedIn. It uncovers a significant shift from cautious corporate communications to bold, values-driven visibility, reflecting the evolving landscape of legal discourse.

Among the notable findings, the report indicates that just one in-house leader mentioned Trump this quarter, with that single post garnering extensive engagement; illustrating that when legal professionals address challenging issues, audiences are eager to respond. Alana Tart, Client Legal Director at The Legal Director, emerges as the top-ranked LinkedInfluencer, achieving over 100,000 engagements with her emotionally resonant posts discussing burnout, boundaries, and leadership. She commented, “LinkedIn isn’t just a highlight reel - or at least shouldn’t be. For me, it’s a place to be real – to talk about the human cost of leadership, and the kind of culture we’re building behind the scenes. It means a lot that this approach is resonating.”

The report brings forward the idea that influence is driven more by genuine perspectives than by superficial marketing. It’s clear that authenticity and clarity are resonating well within the legal community. Visibility, in this context, is framed as a commercial asset; it’s about power and positioning, as evidenced by TFL’s decision to sever ties with Accenture over its DEI policy changes, which underscores how alignment and reputation are critical in today’s market.

TBD Marketing's founder, Simon Marshall, underscored the importance of in-house lawyers in shaping innovation and redefining leadership within the legal sector, stating, “Influence isn’t just for private practice anymore. GCs are helping to shape innovation, connect legal risk with commercial reality, and define what leadership looks like in the legal world.” He added that this report serves to recognise those who are influencing the legal marketplace decisively and thoughtfully.

The report reflects remarkable statistics: 691 in-house lawyers analysed, yielding 149,180 likes and 29,146 comments, with an average of just four posts per in-house lawyer this quarter, demonstrating that meaningful influence does not equate to frequent posting. Joining Alana Tart in the influential ranks are notable figures such as Funke Abimbola MBE and Unilever’s Eunkia Kurek, who contribute vital voices to the legal landscape.

Sarah Clark, Chief Revenue Officer at The Legal Director, expressed pride in supporting the report, highlighting the significant contributions of in-house legal professionals. She stated, “We work with brilliant GCs every day – sometimes as their ‘fractional twin’, other times to offer specialist expertise or optimise the legal function. To have two people from TLD in the top five is a huge endorsement of what we stand for.”

To celebrate these insights, a unique event will take place hosted by Bird & Bird on Thursday, 24 April. In-house lawyers looking to gauge their visibility and influence in future reports are encouraged to connect with the team for more information.