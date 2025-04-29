The Legal Aid Agency (LAA) has launched an upgraded service called Apply for civil legal aid, enabling selected civil legal aid providers to submit applications for legal aid in certain civil proceedings. This service is tailored for applications under Section 8 of the Special Children Act, as well as in Public Law Family and Domestic Abuse cases, with certain limitations regarding Domestic Abuse Protection Orders. Providers can leverage this new portal for both passported and non-passported clients.

The Apply for civil legal aid service facilitates several key tasks, such as submitting new applications while ongoing matters must still be handled through the Client and Cost Management System (CCMS). Additionally, the system allows for emergency applications, management of cases linked by family or legal proceedings, and offers a seamless way to copy details between linked applications. While the service is continuously evolving based on user feedback, there are currently restrictions in place, including self-employed clients and armed forces members, as well as limitations on making emergency applications without the use of delegated functions.

Current benefits of the system include automated links to HMRC for client pay information, the capability to acquire bank statements with client consent, and a design focused on the needs of legal aid providers. The updates have also streamlined the application process, which now requires less input from providers by asking only relevant questions the first time around. This improved efficiency has resulted in fewer requests for additional information, allowing for quicker issuance of certificates.

Providers using the new service have shared positive feedback, highlighting its speed and efficiency. One provider noted, "The Apply service is fast and efficient. The best feature for me is being able to save and continue my application meaning that when I return, I am directed to the same page I was previously working on." Another remarked on the necessity of rapid response for domestic violence applications, saying, "Quick and that is needed when doing domestic violence [applications]. Time is of the essence."

Overall, users have expressed satisfaction with the new process, noting that it generally takes just 15 minutes to complete an application compared to the previous duration of up to an hour. “It’s generally more user friendly, not confusing, generally a much quicker and efficient way of doing it,” one provider stated. The LAA’s commitment to rebuilding provider trust is also evident, with a representative remarking that “the LAA would ring you up and you’d have a relationship, now this system is working back towards rebuilding that trust.”