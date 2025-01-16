Immigration Advice Authority launched to enhance UK immigration services

With a mission to protect individuals seeking immigration advice, the IAA aims to elevate regulation, strengthen enforcement, and promote best practices across the sector. This strategic rebranding reflects the organisation’s commitment to addressing the growing complexities of the UK’s immigration landscape and to becoming a high-performing, outward-focused authority.

John Tuckett, Immigration Services Commissioner, emphasised the significance of the transformation. “This represents more than just a name change – we are evolving, enhancing and expanding with an ambitious agenda that keeps advice seekers at the heart of everything we do. We are making our services more accessible and understandable, taking a robust approach to regulation and enforcement while supporting sector development,” he said.

Seema Malhotra, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, endorsed the change, stating, “Immigration advice is critical to the effective running of a coherent, efficient, and fair immigration system. The launch of the Immigration Advice Authority provides an excellent opportunity to enhance the work of the immigration advice sector, and I wish the IAA continued success in its vital role.”

The IAA will focus on three core objectives:

Regulation: Ensuring compliance with standards for registered immigration advisers.

Ensuring compliance with standards for registered immigration advisers. Enforcement: Combating illegal advice-giving activities that undermine the immigration system.

Combating illegal advice-giving activities that undermine the immigration system. Promoting best practice: Supporting the development of the immigration advice sector in partnership with advisers and stakeholders.

The transition will take effect on Thursday, 16 January 2025, with all existing OISC registrations and arrangements remaining valid. Registered advisers will receive updates detailing the changes and their implications.

For more information about the IAA and its services, visit the Immigration Advice Authority website.