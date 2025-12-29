iManage has announced its ongoing global momentum as more organisations understand that artificial intelligence (AI) can only deliver value when built on a foundation of trustworthy information. As companies transition from AI experimentation to real-world implementations, the document management system (DMS) is reaffirming its critical role in ensuring accuracy, governance, and trust. The evolution of the DMS is more vital than ever, as AI cannot function reliably without structured and well-governed content. Companies are modernising their DMS to facilitate secure and scalable AI adoption, with iManage reporting substantial global demand from customers for systems that safeguard their most sensitive information. Nearly 3000 organisations are currently live in the iManage Cloud, with approximately half a million active daily users and an impressive 28% jump in annual recurring revenue year-to-date, signalling accelerated customer expansion and adoption.

Research from iManage’s upcoming global benchmark study highlights the considerable governance challenges firms are facing as AI adoption increases. With 25% of employees reportedly using AI with little to no oversight and one-third of firms experiencing document policy violations, it’s evident that organisations need a governed DMS to scale AI confidently. Governance gaps do not exist in isolation; they are compounded across users and content as AI systems spread. Firms are addressing this by fortifying their DMS to ensure that information is not scattered across multiple tools, thus maintaining reliability and governance, and grounding AI outputs in the correct information and permissions.

As organisations operationalise AI, demand is increasing for platforms that protect sensitive data while enabling governed access for AI models. In response, iManage is expanding the Model Context Protocol (MCP) across its product ecosystem, allowing approved AI tools to access iManage content through a secure, standards-based interface that enforces security measures, permissions, and audit controls. The MCP is becoming essential for customers preparing for extensive AI adoption, serving as the control layer that ensures AI operates within trusted contexts.

Governance is becoming a key deciding factor as organisations evaluate how to integrate AI, with a greater emphasis on platforms that can protect sensitive information and maintain accuracy under established controls. Nard Van Breemen, Head of IT/CISO at Houthoff, stated that “AI solutions are only as dependable as the information they rely on.” His sentiment underscores the importance of a well-governed DMS in informing AI deployment.

As companies look beyond 2025, the focus is shifting from AI pilots to systematic, governed deployment across traditional workflows, solidifying the DMS as an essential driver of AI transformation. Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage, emphasised that “AI will only be as impactful as the governance and human judgment that guide it.” He noted that the company's growth reflects the increasing recognition of the DMS’s role in credible AI strategies. The future will revolve around the alignment of people, processes, and governed data, ensuring that AI benefits organisational effectiveness while prioritising trust and compliance.

As the knowledge economy evolves, iManage remains committed to Making Knowledge Work™, dedicated to producing a cloud-native platform that allows varied organizations to work productively, collaboratively, and securely. With over 30 years of industry experience, iManage is relied upon by over one million professionals across 4,000 organisations worldwide.