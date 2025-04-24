A new report shows legal professionals value document management systems as essential for AI implementation

In a significant announcement, iManage has unveiled its latest research report titled Ground your legal AI strategy firmly in the basics, which draws upon survey data from over 1,200 legal professionals across various regions including the UK, US, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. This report reveals a consensus among respondents who emphasise the importance of foundational systems, particularly document and email management, as prerequisites for effectively integrating advanced technologies like AI.

The survey, conducted by SA Market Insights, highlights that legal professionals are prioritising essential features such as repositories for storing precedents, automated compliance monitoring, compatibility with e-discovery platforms, and internal collaboration tools. These foundational tools, according to the report, are critical in enhancing the technological infrastructure of law firms before they explore the capabilities offered by generative AI.

As the legal industry evolves, the report underscores that many firms struggle with low adoption rates of document management systems (DMS), undermining their expected return on investment. It has been identified that this challenge largely stems from issues related to cumbersome security protocols, ineffective search functionalities, and the necessity for constant tool-switching. The research further suggests that successful adoption relies heavily on adequate training and ongoing support following the introduction of new technologies.

Joy Ganvik, CEO at SA Market Insights, remarked that “as law firms evaluate the potential of AI capabilities, it is equally critical for legal leaders to assess their foundational technology stack, with a keen eye on usage.” This sentiment urges firms to identify and fill any gaps in their current capabilities, ensuring that they can effectively leverage future investments in AI.

The survey, which took place between December 2024 and January 2025, saw a balanced representation of firms based on employee count, with many respondents being experienced lawyers who have spent significant time at their respective firms.

Laura Wenzel, Global Marketing & Insights Director, noted that “the insights in this new report provide a valuable roadmap for firms still contemplating how to invest in solutions that enable them to keep growing into the future capabilities that AI can offer.” The findings serve as a clarion call for law firms to not only recognise what legal professionals require to manage document workflows efficiently but also to make informed investments in technology that can drive lasting value and readiness for advanced technological integration.