iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, has announced remarkable global momentum, adding 340 new customer logos in 2025 and increasing its cloud platform adoption to 71% of its global customer base. A significant 83% of the Top Global 100 firms, alongside 40% of the Fortune 100 and 79% of the AM Law 100, are now using iManage, showcasing a trend where organisations across the legal, financial services, and professional sectors are positioning their AI strategies firmly within iManage's governed knowledge platform, rather than opting for competing solutions.

The imperative for AI readiness has become increasingly clear as AI workloads exert growing demands on enterprise systems. According to the iManage Knowledge Work Benchmark Report 2026, while 85% of organisations are engaging in AI pilot programs or implementations, merely 17% have achieved a full integration of AI. The underlying cause of this gap often lies in the foundational knowledge structure; it is essential for the centralised, governed content environment that AI systems rely on for reliable and contextually accurate responses.

As firms aspire to scale their AI operations, reliability of infrastructure emerges as crucial, paralleling the need for robust data governance. iManage Cloud demonstrated an impressive 99.98% uptime in 2025, and recorded 99.99% over the preceding 12 months, with sub-second response times maintained across its global deployments. Such stability and scale provide the enterprise-level foundation necessary for operationalising AI effectively and confidently.

This growing momentum was prominently acknowledged at Legalweek 2026, where iManage received the Innovating Knowledge Management award as part of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026. "Organisations recognise that successful AI adoption depends on a trusted knowledge foundation that is not only secure and governed, but consistently reliable," stated Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage. He added that, "by centralising institutional knowledge, embedding governance at every stage of a document's lifecycle - from creation to archiving - and delivering the stability law firms expect from a system of record, iManage provides the foundation organisations need to put AI to work in their everyday workflows, while preserving governance, stability, and the assurance that the right information reaches the right people."

At the core of iManage's AI strategy is Ask iManage, an AI-integrated search experience embedded within iManage Work. This tool empowers users to pose natural language questions across various types of documents and receive contextual responses drawn from governed content. Instead of placing AI over disparate repositories, Ask iManage connects users directly with knowledge in its existing environment, ensuring that each answer links back to its source materials, thereby reinforcing trust.

Beyond in-house AI tools like Ask iManage, organisations are focusing on linking governed knowledge to external AI applications. iManage is expanding its platform capability to support the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling secure connections between governed iManage knowledge and external AI tools, such as Harvey, Legora, and Microsoft Copilot. MCP aims to facilitate access to controlled iManage knowledge from approved AI environments without necessitating bulk data exports or custom integrations, and is slated for general availability in the first half of 2026.

Governance plays a pivotal role in fostering confidence in AI initiatives, bridging the integrity gaps in the knowledge foundations that AI relies upon. Given that work increasingly takes place across collaboration tools, it's imperative for organisations to support productivity while avoiding the creation of unmanaged duplicates that could heighten risk and fragment institutional knowledge.

In response to these challenges, iManage continues to enhance features that enable seamless collaboration while upholding governance and control. With innovations like native co-authoring, deep integrations with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365, and tools like secure Collaboration Links and Bundle Builder, professionals can collaborate effectively, compiling client-ready outputs in mere minutes, without relinquishing control to third-party systems. This strategy allows organisations to meet users within their familiar Microsoft environments while retaining iManage as the trusted repository for institutional knowledge.

Additionally, the adoption of iManage Disposition Manager (iDM) has seen rapid growth since its launch, allowing organisations to implement policy-driven retention and conduct defensible disposition across their knowledge environments. This functionality addresses regulatory requirements while mitigating legal and compliance risks.