iManage CEO Neil Araujo honored at British Legal Technology Awards

This prestigious accolade celebrates Araujo’s contributions to advancing the iManage knowledge work platform, a trusted tool for over 4,000 organisations worldwide.

Organised by Netlaw Media, the British Legal Technology Awards honor excellence in legal technology and IT security. The Outstanding Achievement Award acknowledges iManage’s pivotal role in the legal sector, continually adapting to meet the evolving needs of legal professionals.

Under Araujo’s leadership, iManage has maintained a sharp focus on enhancing productivity, enabling secure collaboration, and integrating cutting-edge tools such as artificial intelligence into its platform. The platform’s AI features empower users to responsibly leverage advanced technologies, while innovative offerings like Closing Folders streamline workflows for legal professionals.

“Receiving this award is especially meaningful for me as iManage prepares to celebrate its landmark anniversary next year,” said Araujo. “Our mission has remained consistent: combining customer insights with technological expertise to address challenges in the legal industry. I share this honor with our customers, partners, and employees.”

The recognition coincides with iManage’s legacy of ensuring that critical legal documents are securely managed while delivering innovations that adapt to the modern workplace. As the company approaches its 30th anniversary, Araujo reaffirmed iManage’s commitment to empowering legal professionals and transforming the industry.

Since its founding, iManage has consistently prioritised customer needs and security, providing solutions that deliver better business outcomes. With a robust ecosystem of partnerships and an eye on the future of legal technology, iManage continues to solidify its role as a cornerstone of the legal profession.

Araujo’s leadership and vision have guided iManage through decades of technological shifts, ensuring it remains a trusted partner for law firms and corporate legal departments worldwide. This recognition cements his role as a leader driving transformation in the legal technology landscape.