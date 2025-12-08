The UK is set to welcome an important international summit next summer, focusing on eradicating the illicit flow of dirty money that compromises public safety. Scheduled for 23-24 June at Lancaster House in London, the Illicit Finance Summit will convene governments, civil society, and private sector representatives including major banks. The goal is to forge an international coalition against corruption and improve national security in the UK.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has been vocal about the issue, describing illicit finance as the 'lifeblood of crime' on British streets and pledging to 'take the fight to the corrupt'. This event coincides with the UK’s launch of a new Anti-Corruption Strategy, which aims to address the various channels through which dirty money is funneled. Cooper highlighted the critical need for this summit by noting that dirty money not only fuels crime within the UK but also exacerbates global conflict, specifically mentioning the role of illicit gold in financing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Cooper has expressed a commitment to tackling the hidden but significant damage caused by corruption. She remarked, "Dirty money fuels crime on the streets of the UK and drives conflict and instability overseas.” She elaborated on the consequences, stating, “People smuggling gangs stashing the profits of their despicable trade” and “Kleptocrats buying up property to launder their ill-gotten gains.”

At the summit, participants will focus on enhancing enforcement efforts globally to prevent the movement of dirty money. Discussions will cover modern laundering techniques, including property sector abuses, the misuse of crypto-assets, and trading in illicit gold. With the UK’s National Crime Agency previously seizing over £20 million linked to Russian money laundering, the government is demonstrating its willingness to confront these issues.

The government’s strategy also includes additional funding dedicated to investigative journalism, aimed at empowering civil society and exposing unscrupulous networks. This funding of £3 million will bolster organisations like Transparency International and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, which have been instrumental in uncovering corruption and crime framework.

Delivering results will require increased collaboration, and Cooper is keenly aware of the stakes involved. She remarked, "To really take the fight to the corrupt around the world, we need more of this kind of collaboration." With anticipation building ahead of the summit, all eyes are on the UK to lead the charge against illicit finance on a global scale.