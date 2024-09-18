Iinsights on ofsted inspection changes

Katie Michelon, Partner at the UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson, specialising in Ofsted inspections, commented on the recent publication of the new Ofsted school inspection handbook: “With significant public conversation surrounding the removal of single-phrase overall judgements, there may be some confusion amongst parents and school communities regarding the continuation, for now, of single-phrase judgements for the key judgement areas in the inspection framework."

She highlighted the potential risks of misunderstanding, noting, “Given that we are still at least a year away from report cards and the complete eradication of such judgements, there’s a danger that, in this ‘halfway house’, more attention is paid to weaker judgements in individual judgement areas, regardless of whether or not this leads to intervention steps by the Department for Education.”

Katie Michelon stressed the importance of proactive communication: “Therefore, it’s arguably more important than ever that schools engage with their stakeholders, provide information and context regarding performance in different areas, explain steps being taken to address any accepted areas of weakness, and highlight those areas where they are excelling.”

She concluded, “By driving a more nuanced and sophisticated dialogue around inspection outcomes at this juncture, schools can facilitate the further changes ahead.”