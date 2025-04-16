Ignition Law promotes four outstanding team members

Leading commercial law firm Ignition Law has announced the promotion of four exceptional team members in a significant move towards growth and innovation. Karishma Naravane and Michael Copeland have been promoted to Corporate Legal Director while Catherine Campbell-Barnard takes on the role of Property Legal Director. Djamela Magid has achieved promotion to Senior Consultant within the Dispute Resolution team. These promotions are a testament to the remarkable contributions that each of these individuals has made to the firm. The Legal Director appointments recognise those who have consistently exceeded the expectations of the Senior Consultant role, demonstrating excellence in business development, leadership, and the delivery of high-quality client work. Ignition’s commitment to nurturing internal talent is evident in this latest round of promotions, embodying the firm’s ethos of fostering growth and opportunity. The success of these four individuals reflects Ignition’s dedication to its subscription-based model that champions working as consultants to SMEs