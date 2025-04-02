ICC launches advanced case management platform

The ICC introduces a pioneering digital platform to improve dispute resolution services efficiency and collaboration globally

On 1st April 2025, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) unveiled an upgraded version of ICC Case Connect, now powered by Opus 2. This innovative digital platform aims to revolutionise dispute resolution by introducing streamlined workflows, secure collaboration, and enhanced case management capabilities. Commencing on 2 April 2025, the platform represents a significant advancement in ICC's ongoing commitment to utilise technology in enhancing arbitration efficiency universally.

Ana Serra e Moura, Deputy Secretary General of the ICC International Court of Arbitration, stated, “ICC Case Connect powered by Opus 2 modernises processes with a seamless platform for document sharing, case management, and ICC Court decisions — all in one place. It has been redesigned for the way business works today, helping dispute resolution become more efficient." This redesign builds on the initial ICC Case Connect launched in 2022, showcasing the ICC's dedication to advancing digital technologies in global arbitration.

With Opus 2 as a collaborator—renowned for its legal case management software—the new platform aims to refine case management processes with better tools integrated into a user-friendly interface. Future enhancements will include the incorporation of Amicable Dispute Resolution (ADR) cases, expanding the platform's functionality even further.

The ICC Case Connect platform embodies the ICC’s mission of promoting accessible, transparent, and effective dispute resolution, serving over 10,000 party representatives and more than 8,000 arbitrators. The cloud-based environment allows all stakeholders—parties, arbitral tribunals, and the ICC Secretariat and Court—to collaborate securely and efficiently from any global location.

Key features of the platform include enhanced e-filing capabilities, allowing electronic submission and processing of arbitration requests through a user-friendly portal. Secure digital document management provides real-time access and instant retrieval of case information, ensuring secure sharing among all parties involved. Additionally, dedicated portals for users offer tailored experiences and notifications relevant to their roles.

The inclusion of integrated financial management processes enhances operational efficiency, while customisable user accounts empower stakeholders to manage personal settings and administrative tasks. Furthermore, a new feature enabling self-registration for prospective arbitrators increases their visibility towards the ICC.

Charlie Harrel, Chief Operating Officer at Opus 2, reflected on the partnership, saying, “We’re incredibly proud of what we have built with the ICC. Collaborating with them on this project has been a real pleasure. From having a clear, strategic vision to recognising the value of replacing multiple, redundant technologies with a single, purpose-built solution, ICC has been driving important advancements that elevate the quality of global dispute resolution proceedings. This aligns exactly with Opus 2’s vision. We are now uniquely able to support arbitration practitioners at any stage in proceedings, from case inception through ongoing case management, and of course, at the hearing itself.”

This new digital era in arbitration promises to enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness, solidifying ICC's role as a leader in international dispute resolution