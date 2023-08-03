Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
IBA praises Ghana for abolition of death penalty

Thu Aug 03 2023International
The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) has commended the Republic of Ghana for abolishing the death penalty for all crimes except high treason.

Ghana’s parliament passed two private members’ bills on 25 July, the Criminal Offence (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill 2022, amending the Criminal Offences Act 1960 and the Armed Forces Act 1962 to effectively end capital punishment.

In a press release on 3 August, IBAHRI co-chair Anne Ramberg said: “The IBAHRI congratulates the Ghanaian Parliament for taking this historic step to affirm their commitment to human rights and the sanctity of human life. In particular, we applaud Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina and human rights lawyer, for bringing the Bills before the Parliament. The IBAHRI also recognises and commends all entities, organisations and individuals who worked tirelessly to support the abolition process. We encourage President Nana Akufo-Addo to sign the Bills into law without delay.”

The press release continued:

Ghana has not carried out an execution since 1993. However, the death penalty was retained as a mandatory sentence for certain crimes, requiring the Ghanaian courts to continue to sentence people to death, including seven people in 2022. Reports indicate that currently there are 170 men and six women on death row in Ghana.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions has reiterated that the ‘death row phenomenon’ – the emotional distress suffered by persons on death row – can, depending on the circumstances, including the length of time spent in such a situation, constitute torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment

IBAHRI co-chair Mark Stephens said: “The IBAHRI is delighted that Ghana has joined the worldwide movement towards the complete abolition of what is the unmistakable violation of a person’s right to life. A state-sanctioned killing still results in a premature death and is as cruel as whatever crime for which the defendant is being punished, and sadly, in cases where a person may later be exonerated the execution cannot be reversed. We encourage the government to consolidate its commitment to abolition by amending Ghana’s Constitution to abolish the death penalty for high treason and ratifying the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).”

