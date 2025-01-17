IAA unveils corporate plan following rebrand

The Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) has launched its ambitious 2025/2027 Corporate Plan, unveiling a transformative vision and strategic objectives as part of its rebranding efforts.

The Corporate Plan reflects the IAA’s renewed commitment to regulating the immigration advice sector with an emphasis on accessibility, enforcement, and innovation. Key objectives outlined in the plan include:

Regulation: Ensuring compliance with established standards among registered immigration advisers.

Ensuring compliance with established standards among registered immigration advisers. Enforcement: Disrupting illegal activities that undermine the integrity of the immigration system.

Disrupting illegal activities that undermine the integrity of the immigration system. Promoting Best Practice: Collaborating with advisers and stakeholders to enhance sector performance and accessibility.

To lead this ambitious agenda, Heather Laing has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Laing, a recognised expert in the immigration sector, will play a vital role in driving the successful implementation of the Corporate Plan’s goals.

John Tuckett, Immigration Services Commissioner, commented: “The publication of our Corporate Plan, coupled with Heather Laing’s appointment, strengthens the IAA’s ability to achieve our ambitious vision. Our rebrand signals a new chapter to achieve our strategic goals by redefining our vision, driving transformation, and reinforcing our commitment to regulating the immigration sector with the advice seeker at the core of our work.”

Heather Laing, interim CEO, expressed her enthusiasm: “I join the IAA at a pivotal moment. Today marks an exciting day for the organisation and our service users. Our Corporate Plan provides a clear roadmap for transformation, reinforcing our role in regulating the immigration sector. Together with our talented team, I am dedicated to achieving the goals set out in this ambitious strategy and driving forward this enhanced agenda.”

The IAA’s 2025/2027 Corporate Plan underlines its focus on creating a high-performing, outward-focused organisation. It prioritises making immigration advice accessible to those who need it while targeting unregulated practices that compromise the system’s integrity.

For further details, the full Corporate Plan is available on the IAA’s official website.