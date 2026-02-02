The report for 2024/25 highlights key achievements and outlines the financial performance during its first year following the organisation’s rebrand. This year marked a transformative period for the IAA. Staff across the organisation prepared for our new identity, while the policy team managed over 320 regulatory enquiries during a time of significant reform. We accelerated our enforcement strategy, disrupting illegal immigration advice and securing landmark convictions, including custodial sentences and compensation for victims. With 606 referrals received, our commitment to protecting advice seekers has never been stronger. We also launched a new website, introduced online forms to streamline registrations, and produced promotional materials in 27 languages – making trusted advice more accessible than ever. These achievements reflect our ambition to enhance and progress towards being a professional and robust regulator.

The report outlines that alongside these achievements, the IAA delivered six seminars to support aspiring advisers and hosted its annual adviser conference, which attracted over 700 participants. These milestones coincided with the progression of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 through Parliament, underscoring the scale and significance of our work. The new powers proposed in the Act will enable us to accelerate these efforts in the next financial year. Gaon Hart, Immigration Services Commissioner, said this report comes at a pivotal moment for the IAA. Our mission is unwavering – to protect those seeking immigration advice through robust regulation, enforcement, and the promotion of the highest standards. He further emphasized that as this report makes clear, the IAA has transformed into a proactive, outward-facing agency with a confident and ambitious agenda.

The report also highlights key performance achievements during the reporting year: 1029 new adviser applications were received, and 599 of these were processed and approved, 1220 continued registration applications were approved, and 206 organisations applied for registration with the IAA for the first time. Additionally, 16 competence assessment events were held, with 851 applicants sitting the assessments and 464 passing. The authority completed 84 audits and 41 investigations into complaints of illegal activity, showcasing its commitment to maintaining high standards in immigration advice.