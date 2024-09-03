Hybrid work challenges office culture
By Law News
A recent survey by The Global Payroll Association (GPA) reveals significant shifts in work patterns, with the vast majority of employees now working from home for at least part of the week
While productivity remains a strong point, the research highlights concerns about the impact on workplace culture.
Key Findings:
-
Hybrid Work Model Prevalent: The survey indicates that 31% of employers are operating a hybrid work model, where employees split their time between home and the office. This has become the most common work arrangement.
-
Longer Work Hours at Home: Over half of the respondents (56%) reported working longer hours when at home, often starting earlier or finishing later than they would in the office.
-
Equal Pay Expectations: Despite the flexibility of remote work, 90% of employees believe they should be paid the same as they would be if working in the office.
-
Increased Relaxation and Personal Tasks: A significant portion of employees (63%) admitted to taking more time during the day to relax, such as watching TV or napping. Additionally, 70% are more likely to use work hours to complete personal tasks like running errands.
-
Importance of Social Interaction: A strong majority (81%) of workers value the social aspects of work, and 61% believe that socialising outside of work, like after-work drinks, is crucial for a positive work environment.
-
Impact on Workplace Culture: Reflecting these concerns, 78% of respondents believe that remote working has damaged the social aspects of work that are important to fostering a good workplace culture.
The GPA’s findings suggest that while remote and hybrid working models have been widely adopted and may not negatively affect productivity, they do present challenges in maintaining workplace culture and social interaction. As remote work becomes more entrenched, organisations may need to find new ways to foster social connections among employees to sustain a positive working environment.