Hybrid work challenges office culture

While productivity remains a strong point, the research highlights concerns about the impact on workplace culture.

Hybrid Work Model Prevalent: The survey indicates that 31% of employers are operating a hybrid work model, where employees split their time between home and the office. This has become the most common work arrangement.

Longer Work Hours at Home: Over half of the respondents (56%) reported working longer hours when at home, often starting earlier or finishing later than they would in the office.

Equal Pay Expectations: Despite the flexibility of remote work, 90% of employees believe they should be paid the same as they would be if working in the office.

Increased Relaxation and Personal Tasks: A significant portion of employees (63%) admitted to taking more time during the day to relax, such as watching TV or napping. Additionally, 70% are more likely to use work hours to complete personal tasks like running errands.

Importance of Social Interaction: A strong majority (81%) of workers value the social aspects of work, and 61% believe that socialising outside of work, like after-work drinks, is crucial for a positive work environment.