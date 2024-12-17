Hunton Andrews Kurth expands energy team

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP continues its strategic expansion in London, bolstering its global energy and infrastructure team with nearly a dozen highly experienced energy and project finance lawyers. This latest addition comes as part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence in key markets, focusing on supporting clients across diverse energy sectors, from traditional resources to renewable and emerging technologies.

The new hires include Partners Charles Morrison, Dimitri Papaefstratiou, Simon Collier, and Harry Brunt, along with Counsel Joseph Lam and Consultant Grant Henderson. Additionally, five associates have joined the firm from Ernst & Young’s legal services arm, EY Law. The team will focus on projects across oil and gas, renewable energy, and thermal power, as well as innovations in carbon capture, hydrogen, and energy storage technologies.

Sam Danon, Managing Partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth, highlighted the significance of this expansion, stating: “The addition of these distinguished lawyers underscores our commitment to maintaining our position as a leading adviser to the global energy industry. The team aligns well with our international growth strategy, which is focused on ensuring that we’ve achieved critical mass in key practices, in core industry focus areas, and in geographies where client demand is strong.”

Jeff Schroeder, Head of the Energy and Infrastructure team at Hunton Andrews Kurth, further added: “Energy sector activity remains incredibly robust, driven by the need for renewable and alternative solutions in support of the energy transition, as well as the need for infrastructure and traditional resource development in emerging and mature economies. We are particularly excited about the team’s capabilities to grow the pipeline of complex, cross-border energy projects and adding depth to our global energy practice.”

This expansion is part of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s broader strategy to grow its London office and support international clients. Since August 2023, the firm has added over two dozen lawyers to the office, strengthening its corporate, finance, project finance, and dispute resolution teams. Notable additions include finance Partners Alan Cunningham and Richard Skipper, who joined from EY Law, and project finance Partners Ayesha Waheed and Seyfi Can Kandemir. The firm also welcomed corporate energy Partner Philip Mace and energy disputes Partners Maurice Kenton and David Hesse, alongside Counsel Edward Hamilton and Special Counsel Simon Schooling, forming a robust international arbitration presence.

Ferdinand Calice, Managing Partner of the London office, emphasised the office's growth, saying: “Our energy-focused corporate and disputes teams in London have experienced tremendous growth over the past year, expanding our reach throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. We are pleased to welcome our newest colleagues to the firm.”

About Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Energy and Infrastructure Team

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global energy and infrastructure lawyers are known for delivering end-to-end advice for large-scale, capital-intensive projects. The firm supports sponsors, investors, governments, and other stakeholders in virtually every segment of the energy and infrastructure industries. Their experience includes projects across more than 75 countries, with expertise in project finance, agency finance, commercial nuclear projects, U.S. energy tax credits, subsea fibre-optic networks, and utility capital markets, among others.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For over 120 years, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has been committed to serving clients globally with a collaborative, client-focused approach. With a strong presence in the United States and worldwide, the firm maintains a reputation for excellence in energy, financial services, real estate, and retail sectors, while offering depth across a wide range of legal practice areas. The firm continues to foster a culture of commitment to clients, colleagues, and the broader community, reinforcing its global presence and commitment to sustainable growth. For more information, visit huntonak.com.