Hunters Law LLP strengthens its family law team with a key new partner hire

Leading London multidisciplinary law firm, Hunters Law LLP (Hunters), proudly announces that Amy Rowe has joined the firm as a Partner in the Family Department. This significant hire exemplifies the rapid growth of Hunters’ Family Department, following the recent appointments of Partner Alex Brereton and Senior Associate Dr. Maria Wright in February 2024.

Expanding Expertise

Amy Rowe brings a wealth of knowledge in various aspects of international family law. She has extensive experience handling complex issues such as:

Child abduction

Wardship

Jurisdictional disputes

International relocation of children

Registration and enforcement of foreign orders

Stranded spouses

Forced marriage

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

Her expertise also includes cross-border elements in adoption cases, surrogacy arrangements, and fertility law. Notably, Amy was invited to provide recommendations on surrogacy law reform to the Law Commission.

Amy commented on her new role: “Hunters’ Family team holds a distinct position in the market as a prominent leader in the field, and I’m delighted to join the team and add to its already existing expertise in international children law. With my niche expertise in complex, overseas proceedings involving children and vulnerable adults’ disputes, I am delighted to be part of the Family team and contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success.”

Leadership Endorsement

Senior Partner and Head of the Family Department, Henry Hood, expressed his enthusiasm about Amy’s appointment: “I am thrilled to welcome Amy Rowe to the Family law team at Hunters as a partner. As the directories so vividly attest, Amy brings a wealth of experience and achievements in domestic and international family law, and particularly that of the international movement of children and modern families. In strengthening our expertise in these areas of our work, her arrival represents the latest stage of the growth, in both breadth and depth, of the Hunters Family Department.”

Professional Affiliations

Amy is actively involved in several prestigious committees and organisations, including:

International Family Law Committee

Chair of the Resolution International Mediation Working Party

Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers

Member of the Children Abduction Lawyers Association

Additionally, she co-edits the International Family Law Journal, published by LexisNexis.

Amy’s extensive background and affiliations will significantly enhance Hunters' capabilities, solidifying its position as a leader in international family law.