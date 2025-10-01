Both senior associates are set to enhance the firm’s private client practice with their extensive experience and dedication. Katie Martin brings significant expertise in probate, estate administration, and multi-jurisdictional estates, alongside her skills in will preparation, trusts, and tax planning. With a career at Hunters spanning two decades, she expressed her gratitude stating, “It’s been a privilege to grow my career at Hunters over the past two decades. I’ve had the opportunity to work on some incredibly rewarding and complex matters, and to build lasting relationships with clients and colleagues alike. I’m honoured to be joining the partnership and excited to help shape the future of our Private Client team.”

On the other hand, Vanina Wittenburg’s broad private client experience encompasses work with individuals, executors, and trustees. She is proficient in drafting vital documents such as wills, trust documents, and lasting powers of attorney, and she also provides essential estate planning advice. Vanina remarked on her journey at the firm saying, “Since joining the firm, I’ve been on a really rewarding journey. I’ve had the privilege of seeing both the firm and our Private Client department grow and thrive, and I’m excited to contribute to its next chapter.”

Arif Kamal, the Chief Finance & Operations Officer of Hunters Law, congratulated both Katie and Vanina on their promotions declaring, “On behalf of the whole firm, we are delighted to promote Katie and Vanina to partnership. They have both successfully established their extensive and respective prowess within their areas of expertise, and they have become key members of the private client team. These internal promotions from associate to partner reflect our commitment to sustained investment in organic growth.”

Katie joined Hunters Law in 2004 and advanced quickly through the ranks, while Vanina, who became part of the firm in 2018, has also displayed remarkable dedication. Both women are also committed to social causes, being Dementia Friends through the Alzheimer’s Society.