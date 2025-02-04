Hunters Law LLP expands team

Her appointment enhances the firm’s rapidly expanding Private Client team, now comprising 19 lawyers, and further strengthens its expertise and services for clients.

Caroline brings extensive knowledge across various aspects of private client work, with a particular focus on tax planning, trusts, Wills, probate and Lasting Powers of Attorney. She also has significant experience in estate administration and Court of Protection matters.

Caroline Foulger said she is delighted to be joining Hunters as a partner in its highly regarded and established private client team, which holds a prominent position in the market. With her niche expertise in advising family and owner-managed businesses on estate and succession planning, she is excited to contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success.

Partner and Joint Head of the Private Client Department, Matthew Yates, emphasised that Caroline’s appointment represents the firm’s commitment to sustained growth at Hunters, as well as strengthening its client offering through cross-departmental collaboration and expertise. He added that they are thrilled to have Caroline’s extensive knowledge as part of their growing practice.

Hunters now consists of 28 partners and 27 associates across its departments, reflecting the firm’s continued expansion and dedication to providing exceptional legal services.