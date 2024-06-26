Hunt & Hunt lawyers welcomes new principal in melbourne

Hunt & Hunt Lawyers, a prominent national law firm with offices across Australia, proudly announces the elevation of Anna Shaw to principal at its Melbourne office. Anna brings extensive expertise as a compulsory acquisition lawyer, playing a pivotal role in the Property Disputes and Compulsory Acquisitions Team.

Joining Hunt & Hunt in 2015, Anna's commitment to compulsory land acquisition has been steadfast, marked by her dedication and leadership within the firm. Tony Raunic, Managing Principal, commended Anna for her exceptional contributions:

"Anna has been integral to our firm's success over the past decade. Her unwavering dedication and outstanding client service have set a high standard within our Compulsory Acquisitions practice in Victoria."

Anton Dunhill, Team Leader of Property Disputes and Compulsory Acquisitions, echoed these sentiments, emphasising Anna's significant impact:

"Anna exemplifies excellence and client care, making her promotion to principal well-deserved. Her leadership will undoubtedly enhance our team's capabilities and client service."

Expressing her gratitude, Anna remarked on her journey and future aspirations:

"I am thrilled to join the partnership at Hunt & Hunt Lawyers. The growth of our Compulsory Acquisitions practice is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. I look forward to continuing to serve our clients with creativity and compassion."

Hunt & Hunt Lawyers, known for its national presence and commitment to excellence, serves diverse sectors including government, insurance, property, banking, finance, and transport. The firm's values of excellence, integrity, collaboration, and diversity underscore its mission to deliver innovative legal solutions.