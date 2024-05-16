Hunt & Hunt lawyers sponsors St Kilda Film Festival’s 40th Anniversary

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the festival will take place from June 6 to 16, 2024, at various venues across St Kilda and online, showcasing an impressive array of Australian and international short films.

The St Kilda Film Festival, established in 1985, holds a venerable position in the country's cultural landscape. Accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the festival's Best Short Film and Best Documentary winners are eligible for Oscar consideration, adding significant prestige to the event. Additionally, the festival provides essential support to both emerging and established filmmakers through awards, grants, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Tony Raunic, Managing Principal of Hunt & Hunt Lawyers, expressed the firm's excitement about supporting the festival: “We are passionate about supporting the arts and culture in our community, and we recognise the vital role that the St Kilda Film Festival plays in fostering and showcasing local talent. We are honoured to be part of this iconic event and look forward to seeing the diverse and creative stories that the filmmakers will share with us.”

This year, Hunt & Hunt Lawyers will specifically support the Best Animation award, contributing to the recognition and celebration of excellence in animated filmmaking.

The St Kilda Film Festival will feature over 100 short films spanning various genres, including drama, comedy, animation, documentary, and experimental works. The festival will also host special events such as the Opening Night Gala, the SoundKILDA Music Video Competition, the Under the Radar Youth Competition, and the Closing Night Awards.

With its rich history and commitment to showcasing the finest short films, the St Kilda Film Festival remains a cornerstone of Australian cinema, continually providing a platform for filmmakers to present their innovative and compelling stories to audiences. Hunt & Hunt Lawyers' sponsorship underscores the importance of supporting the arts and the vibrant creative community that contributes to Australia's cultural heritage.