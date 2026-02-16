Hunt & Hunt Lawyers is enhancing its litigation capabilities with the strategic appointment of Catherine Ballantyne as Litigation Team Leader in Melbourne. With over 20 years of experience in disputes and commercial litigation, Catherine joins the firm to bolster its presence in high-stakes litigation, insolvency, and complex commercial dispute resolution. Her track record includes leading intricate commercial litigation and insolvency matters while representing corporates, directors, and high-net-worth individuals across diverse disputes.

Catherine’s extensive experience encompasses high-value commercial litigation, contractual and trust disputes, defamation cases, as well as personal and corporate insolvency. Her focus centres on strategic resolution and achieving commercially driven outcomes for her clients. In her new role, Catherine is set to play an instrumental part in shaping the future of Hunt & Hunt’s litigation practice, steering a disciplined and outcome-oriented approach in alignment with the firm’s broader strategic vision.

Managing Principal Tony Raunic highlighted the significance of Catherine’s appointment, stating, "Catherine understands how complex disputes really unfold, commercially, strategically and personally. Her attentive and empathetic style, combined with her single-minded approach to delivering outstanding outcomes, has made her a trusted adviser for clients facing disputes and contested proceedings." This reflects the firm’s commitment to offering litigation services that are both practical and client-focused.

Catherine’s practice revolves around advising various stakeholders, including businesses, directors, and lenders, particularly in high-pressure disputes where financial exposure and asset protection are crucial. Her vast expertise also covers areas such as insolvency and restructuring, creditor rights, trust and estate disputes, director and shareholder conflicts, property and construction disputes, and claims involving misleading and deceptive conduct, as well as not-for-profit organisations.

Commenting on her alignment with the firm’s values, Catherine stated, "Effective litigation starts with understanding the commercial outcomes sought to be achieved and where the pressure really sits. Much of my work involves directors and business owners dealing with disputes that intersect with trusts, family businesses or insolvency. The key is helping clients understand their risk and leverage early, then executing a strategy that protects value and delivers a clear outcome." Through her appointment, Catherine Ballantyne aims to further enhance the client-oriented approach at Hunt & Hunt Lawyers, ensuring that the firm remains at the forefront of litigation excellence in Melbourne.