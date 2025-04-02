Hunt & Coombs welcomes new partner

Peterborough law firm Hunt & Coombs has announced the appointment of John Scott as an Equity Partner and Notary Public. This move is part of the firm’s strategic plan to enhance its Corporate and Commercial team. With more than 16 years of experience in the legal field, John brings considerable expertise in commercial property and corporate transactions to the table. His professional background includes navigating complex, multi-million-pound restructuring deals, mergers and acquisitions, management buyouts, and partnership arrangements.

John began his legal career qualifying in commercial property but quickly expanded his practice into broader corporate legal services. He is recognised for his practical, personable, and business-focused approach. Prior to joining Hunt & Coombs, John advised a diverse range of clients, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to large multinational corporations. His notable recent projects include advising on the acquisition of a long-standing engineering company and overseeing the sale of the entire issued share capital of a UK business to an international buyer.

Moreover, John has extensive experience in the acquisition of development sites, which further enhances the firm’s capabilities. In his capacity as a Notary Public, he is well-equipped to assist clients with the growing internationalisation of both business and personal matters. This role allows him to support clients with foreign jurisdiction documentation, thereby augmenting the high-quality service already provided by the Hunt & Coombs corporate and commercial team.

Commenting on his appointment, John said “I’m delighted to be joining Hunt & Coombs, a firm with a strong heritage and a clear vision for growth. I’ve always enjoyed building relationships with clients, getting to know their business and goals so I can offer not just legal advice, but real support for their ambitions. I look forward to helping expand the firm’s corporate offering while maintaining the personal, client-first approach that has been the foundation of my practice.” This new addition is expected to add significant value to Hunt & Coombs’ service offerings and further strengthen its position in the East Anglian legal market.