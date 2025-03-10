Hunt & Coombs Peterborough Head Office Relocates to Westpoint

Their modern bespoke office is part of the firm’s inspirational strategic plan to grow the business. The company says the new space reflects its values and will provide the facilities needed to expand, offering a fresh perspective centred upon the firm’s core values of innovation, collaboration, and focused growth.

As Senior Partner Naina Tilney explains, “There is a clear synergy between what is available for our teams and clients at Westpoint and the firm’s aspirations. It is an excellent location for all our clients; we are strategically located to serve both the local community and our national clients with significant onsite parking. Team welfare was high on our agenda when we started searching for a new space, and Westpoint ticked all the boxes. We have a winning combination of modern contemporary office space and top facilities, including an on-site café, gym, and sports hall. We also have opportunities to meet and work with like-minded people in other businesses, which provides us with a fresh outlook. It is all very exciting.”

Being surrounded by 1800 acres of parkland sealed the deal when it came to the firm’s decision to combine their office move with a brand refresh.

As Naina describes, “Taking inspiration from our rich 90-year history and roots in the region, our new icon combines the first letter of our name, H, with the branches of a tree - we love the end result! There is a continuation of the love of nature and the environment throughout our office, with plentiful wood and glass combined with a muted green colour palette. Our meeting rooms are named after indigenous British trees, and we have brought the outside in by incorporating plentiful plants in the office and an oak tree which takes centre stage in the Team breakout space.”

The Hunt & Coombs team look forward to welcoming clients to Westpoint over the coming weeks.