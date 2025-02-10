Hunt & Coombs appoints Senior Partner

Peterborough, UK – 30.01.2025 - Hunt & Coombs, one of East Anglia’s leading law firms with offices across the region, has appointed Naina Tilney as Senior Partner.

Naina’s legal career spans an impressive thirty five years, during which she has established a proven track record as an effective complex personal injury and multi-party litigator. She has successfully represented thousands of individual and corporate clients, and has been recognised as a Leading Individual in the Legal 500 Directory, which describes her as ‘shrewd and tough’.

Qualifying in 1989, Naina moved up the ranks to Partner, when in 2002 she decided to take a career break to raise her daughter. In 2007, she set up her own practice, which expanded very quickly, until Naina negotiated and agreed a successful merger with Hunt & Coombs, where she joined as Partner.

Naina has a seat on the Operational Management Board as well as being Client Care Partner and Marketing Partner, and takes up her new role as Senior Partner with immediate effect.

Commenting on her new complementary role of Senior Partner, Naina said I am honoured, humbled, and privileged to have been entrusted with this opportunity by my fellow Partners. I have spent decades fighting for my clients to achieve the best outcome, whether at trial or through other forms of dispute resolution. My goals have been consistent since I started practicing in 1989 to deliver the best result, either as my client’s warrior or as a trusted friend and counsellor.

Hunt & Coombs, which celebrated 90 years in business in 2024, is firmly establishing itself as the leading law firm in East Anglia and is looking to further cement its position with an emphasis on focused growth across the business.

I am keen to build on the solid foundations of the past 90 years to enhance the service we provide for our clients and the local community. We want to be known as trusted legal advisors; the people you turn to when you need help, knowing that you will be met with kindness and empathy. Everyone matters to me. That is the philosophy I have always lived by, and one I will continue to embrace as Senior Partner to help my colleagues to deliver on exceptional service to our clients in the most friendly and professional manner.

Retiring Senior Partner Paddy Appleton said Naina’s client focused, friendly, down-to-earth style is exactly what we need to drive the business forward. The one area where I know she is ruthless, is in always demanding the highest levels of client care. Offering the very best experience to those who are seeking our expertise, is an area where she will never compromise and that is what will always make Hunt & Coombs stand out. So, I would like to congratulate Naina, and I am looking forward to seeing strategic growth over the next few years alongside some interesting developments for the firm within the next few months.