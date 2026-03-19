The Department for Business and Trade has announced that 389 employers across the UK have been publicly named for not paying workers the minimum wage, affecting tens of thousands of individuals. These employers are now required to repay over £7.3 million in unpaid wages to support some of the lowest earners during the ongoing cost of living crisis. Alongside this repayment, these employers face penalties totalling around £12.6 million as part of a larger government initiative to hold businesses accountable.

Among the employers listed, many are well-known brands. This significant enforcement action aims to ensure that workers are not left financially burdened due to employer negligence. As seen in this latest crackdown, around 60,000 workers have been identified as underpaid. Business Secretary Peter Kyle emphasised that "the vast majority of businesses in this country do the right thing by paying their staff properly and playing by the rules," underscoring the unfair advantage that non-compliant employers gain.

The government’s efforts intend to make clear that employers who breach minimum wage laws will face real consequences. Kyle added, "a good employer doesn’t build their business on the back of unpaid wages," pledging commitment to collaborate with the newly established Fair Work Agency to enforce compliance. This organisation, commencing its operations on 7 April, will consolidate workers’ rights enforcement and enhance guidance for employers.

Employment Rights Minister Kate Dearden remarked, "nobody should finish a week’s work and find they’ve been paid less than they’ve earned," reinforcing the government’s stance against underpayment. She encouraged employers to review their payrolls to avoid being caught in violations of the law. The government is also gearing up for upcoming increases in the minimum wage, which is set to provide an additional £900 annually for full-time workers over 21 years old, alongside other welfare initiatives.

With these measures, the government is affirming its commitment to supporting UK citizens facing economic difficulties while creating a fairer and more equitable working environment