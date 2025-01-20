Human rights KC Jamie Burton appointed Chair of Trustees at homelessness membership body

Jamie Burton KC, a renowned public lawyer and advocate for social justice, has been named Chair of the Board of Trustees at Homeless Link, a membership body representing approximately 800 frontline homelessness organisations across England.

Homeless Link aims to improve homelessness services through research, guidance, learning, and advocacy for policy reform, with the goal of ensuring everyone has a place to call home and access to essential support.

As a leading expert in human rights, social welfare, and homelessness, Burton brings extensive experience to his new role. Known for his work in judicial reviews and high-profile cases during the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, he has been instrumental in addressing issues related to social security, health, and housing.

Burton is also Chair and co-founder of the charity Just Fair, which focuses on the intersection of human rights and social justice, and a Trustee for the Coram Children’s Legal Centre. He has contributed landmark research on the housing crisis, food poverty, and disability rights.

Commenting on his appointment, Burton said: “It is a great privilege to be asked to take over from the indefatigable Anne McLoughlin as Chair of Homeless Link. By representing, coordinating, and upskilling its members, Homeless Link amplifies the systemic impact and voice of the homelessness sector. I look forward to contributing to its ultimate goal to end homelessness in England. Stable and affordable housing is the bedrock of a healthy, fulfilling life, and it is our collective failure that so many go without it.”

Rick Henderson, Chief Executive of Homeless Link, expressed his enthusiasm for Burton’s appointment, stating: “Jamie’s legal expertise and unique perspective on homelessness, human rights, and social welfare will be invaluable as we work to influence systemic change and support the sector. His leadership will strengthen our ability to advocate for a country where everyone has a place to call home.”

Henderson also acknowledged the outgoing Chair, Anne McLoughlin, praising her dedication and impact over the past three years.

With Burton at the helm, Homeless Link is poised to continue its mission to end homelessness and improve lives through collaboration, advocacy, and systemic reform.