Walkers, a leading offshore law and professional services firm, has announced the appointment of Hughie Wong as the managing partner of its London office, effective from 1 March 2026. He will take over from Jack Boldarin, who has successfully led the London office since 2013. Under Jack's leadership for over a decade, the London office experienced significant growth, transforming into a business of over 250 professionals and establishing itself as the premier provider of legal advice related to Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands (BVI), and Bermuda.

Hughie Wong, who is co-head of the London Investment Funds practice, offers an extensive background with more than 17 years’ experience advising clients on Cayman Islands and BVI law, particularly in hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital, including the fast-evolving area of digital assets. His expertise has been recognised by leading legal publications, including Chambers & Partners and Legal 500, which identify him as a leading individual in his field. "I’m honoured to take on the role of London managing partner at a time when the office is in a strong position," Hughie remarked, acknowledging Jack's contributions. He also noted, "My focus will be on maintaining the momentum we have built and delivering the high-quality, time-zone sensitive support our clients rely on."

Jack Boldarin expressed pride in the achievements of the London office, stating, "That success reflects the strength of our team and the confidence placed in us by our client base." He added, "I’m proud of what has been achieved and know that the office will continue to go from strength to strength under Hughie’s leadership."

Ingrid Pierce, the global managing partner, commended Jack's contributions over his two decades with the firm, highlighting his leadership in guiding the London office during a period of sustained growth. She stated, "I look forward to working closely with Hughie as he leads the office into its next phase of growth."

As the London office celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, it reinforces its established presence in the market and the robust platform that has been developed over the last quarter-century. Walkers, which does not practice English law, collaborates with top international law firms to offer integrated offshore and onshore support to its clients.