Hugh James welcomes new head of planning and environmental

Leading UK law firm Hugh James is delighted to announce the arrival of Partner Alex Madden to the new role of Head of Planning and Environmental. Formerly Head of Planning and Environmental at Thrings Solicitors in Bristol, Alex brings over 20 years of experience in both contentious and non-contentious planning matters. His expertise spans residential development, retail and leisure, agricultural development, waste planning, and renewables. Alex's practice serves both private and public sector clients, including major UK housebuilders, developers, joint ventures, corporate occupiers, investors, landowners, tenants, and financial institutions.

A renowned specialist, Alex is ranked in Chambers and Partners and the Legal 500 directories. He is an active member of UKELA (United Kingdom Environmental Law Association) and SAHCA (Solicitors' Association of Higher Court Advocates), and serves on the Southeast Wales branch of the CLA (Country Land and Business Association) committee. He frequently speaks on planning and environmental topics at national conferences organised by leading industry bodies such as the NFU (National Farmers' Union), CLA, BIAC (British Institute of Agricultural Consultants), and RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors). Additionally, he is a Solicitor-Advocate with higher rights of audience in the Civil Courts, a Legal Associate of the RTPI (Royal Town Planning Institute), and a Fellow of BIAC.

With Alex’s leadership, Hugh James plans to grow the Planning and Environmental team over the next 12 months as part of its 2022-27 strategy. His expertise will enhance the firm’s services to energy and agriculture clients and complement its well-established property and real estate teams.

Ioan Prydderch, Divisional Director and Partner at Hugh James, commented: "I am thrilled to welcome our new Partner Alex Madden to head up our Planning and Environmental work at Hugh James. Planning and environmental issues play a crucial role in all major developments, and we know from our existing clients that sound advice on these areas is in high demand across the public and private sector. Alex is an out-and-out specialist in this area. His arrival is fantastic news for the evolution of our business division and expanding the high-quality service we deliver to our clients."

Alex Madden added: "Hugh James has a well-established reputation in Property and Construction and there is an increasing demand for environmental and planning advice from the firm’s clients. Establishing a dedicated team to deliver this was the natural step to take and I am thrilled to take on my new role. Joining a well-established firm that emphasises the importance of its positive culture and exceptional work was also a major draw for me and so was the firm's ambition to grow the practice further across the UK. Now, more than ever, the planning and environmental agenda is at the forefront of all development, and I am eager to add my experience and knowledge to the team."