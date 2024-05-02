Hugh James unveils dynamic brand refresh reflecting growth and values

The firm’s refreshed branding, developed in collaboration with London-based creative agency Curious, embodies Hugh James' challenger mindset and multidisciplinary expertise spanning England and Wales. From its origins in Cardiff to its expanding presence in London, Manchester, and the South Coast, the new brand articulates the firm’s dedication to protecting clients across diverse sectors and territories.

Underpinned by a commitment to positive impact, the brand refresh aligns with Hugh James’ 2022-27 strategy, which has already seen the acquisition of leading firms and a significant expansion in London. Joe Purcell, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Hugh James, remarks on the significance of the brand refresh in conveying the firm's modern identity and steadfast values.

Joe Purcell states, “Curious, our brand agency, has delivered on the extremely complex brief of creating a fresh identity that combines the roots and values of our people across all our UK locations with the excellent legal service we provide to clients across diverse sectors and divisions.”

The refreshed brand retains the iconic Hugh James name and signature red, while introducing a vibrant color palette and refined logo to encapsulate the firm's attributes—driven, fair, inclusive, protective, and robust. The accompanying website showcases an engaging employer brand, symbolising the firm's diverse workforce, clientele, and communities.

Central to the brand narrative is the core idea, "Challenge accepted," reflecting Hugh James' ethos of problem-solving and dedication to protecting businesses and individuals. This mantra not only encapsulates the firm's culture and values but also guides its actions and interactions.

As Hugh James embarks on this new chapter, the firm remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering expert legal advice while championing responsible business practices and making a positive impact on both people and the planet.