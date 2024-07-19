Hugh James strengthens commercial property expertise with Harriet Morgan as partner

Harriet is renowned for her specialisation in charity property matters and advises on governance structures for charitable and non-profit entities, including group structures and mergers within the housing association sector. Her excellence in social housing and charity law is underscored by her Chambers ranking for 2024.

Based in Cardiff and serving clients across England and Wales, Harriet joins Hugh James's established Property team, which boasts a 40-year history of advising social housing clients. Her appointment is expected to enhance the firm's offerings and expand its client base.

Caroline O'Flaherty, Commercial Property Partner, expressed her excitement about Harriet joining the team, saying, "I'm very much looking forward to working with Harriet again. Together, we aim to strengthen and innovate our existing practices. With the sector evolving rapidly, Harriet's arrival comes at a pivotal moment, bringing her wealth of expertise in development and governance/charity law."

Harriet commented on her new role, stating, "I'm delighted to join Hugh James. The firm’s reputation in the housing association sector in Wales is exceptional, and I am eager to contribute to and expand its charity law services. Collaborating with Caroline, I look forward to advancing the firm's specialised work in supported housing and leveraging my property and governance expertise to support our clients' growth."

Harriet's appointment follows the recent addition of Partner Alex Madden as Head of Planning and Environmental, underscoring Hugh James's commitment to bolstering its legal capabilities across various sectors.