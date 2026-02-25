Hugh James, a leading UK law firm, is enhancing its commitment to generative AI by securing 500 places on the new AI Literacy for Law course from King’s College London. As the legal sector increasingly adopts AI tools, Hugh James aims to cultivate structured capabilities within the firm, enabling its teams to use generative AI responsibly while adhering to professional standards. This comprehensive programme will involve lawyers and business services teams, ensuring practical AI understanding is embedded at all levels.

This initiative builds on a two-year collaboration with The Dickson Poon School of Law; between 2024 and 2025, Dan Hunter delivered foundational AI education to Hugh James employees. The new AI Literacy for Law course marks an evolution in this partnership, offering deeper insights into AI's role within legal practice and guidance on governance, risk, and regulatory considerations.

The 500 places allocated represent the majority of Hugh James's legal and business services workforce. The programme is set to be delivered in five cohorts of 100 participants, starting in early March 2026. With over 700 staff across UK offices, including its Cardiff headquarters, the firm is positioning AI capability as essential to modern legal practice.

Rupert Poole, Chief Technology Officer at Hugh James, expressed that this initiative enhances their firm-wide AI capability, stating “It gives our people the practical skills and judgement to use generative AI responsibly in their daily work, improving client service while maintaining professional standards.” Matthew Tossell, Senior Partner lead on AI Integration, noted the significance of AI as a leadership priority, emphasising that collaboration with The Dickson Poon School of Law ensures structured learning for engaging with emerging technologies.

Professor Dan Hunter, Executive Dean of The Dickson Poon School of Law, highlighted the importance of this educational initiative, remarking “Artificial intelligence is no longer optional for the next generation of lawyers - it’s fundamental.” This statement underscores the necessity for law firms to equip their professionals with the skills to harness AI thoughtfully, preparing the legal sector to meet the challenges posed by emerging technologies.