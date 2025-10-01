Leading UK law firm Hugh James has strengthened its Private Wealth Disputes practice with the appointment of Danielle Cahill as a Partner in its City of London office. Transitioning from her role as a Senior Associate at Clifford Chance, Danielle has over 13 years of litigation and dispute resolution experience. She has handled high-profile cases related to capacity and power of attorney in the High Court and Court of Protection. Her expertise encompasses representing high-net-worth individuals in complex family disputes, as well as providing advice to trustees, commercial entities, and banking clients.

Danielle’s role will centre on the firm’s cross-border and offshore disputes practice, reflecting Hugh James's commitment to enhancing Private Wealth services for its high-net-worth clientele in London and beyond. Commenting on her new position, Danielle said “I am very proud to be joining Hugh James as a Partner in the Private Wealth Disputes team with a focus on building up the firm’s onshore and offshore practice. I look forward to bringing my experience navigating high-value and complex claims to the firm, which includes advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals and trustees on a range of issues in the disputes space.”

Moreover, she noted “Hugh James has an excellent reputation as one of the leading Private Wealth Disputes teams in the UK, with a particular focus on offering pragmatic advice, and I am delighted to contribute my expertise in heavyweight disputes to further strengthen our offering.” This appointment follows the recent promotion of Ryan Taylor to Partner in May, marking significant evolution within the team.

Roman Kubiak, Partner and Head of Private Wealth Disputes, expressed his enthusiasm for Danielle's arrival: “I am delighted to welcome Danielle Cahill to the Private Wealth Disputes team as a Partner. Danielle brings significant experience working at a top-tier City litigation and dispute resolution practice representing high-net-worth individuals and families in complex wealth disputes, both onshore and offshore.” He also acknowledged Ryan Taylor's promotion, stating “I’m also incredibly proud to see Ryan Taylor promoted to the Hugh James partnership. Since joining the Private Wealth Disputes team in London, Ryan has been instrumental to our growth and success in helping the team become a leader in the City market.”

Kubiak concluded by expressing optimism for the team’s future, stating “I am excited for the future of our practice, and these recent appointments align perfectly with the evolving needs of our clients and vision to continue to develop our high value and cross-border trust and estate disputes practice.” The addition of Cahill is set to reinforce the firm's position as a leader in the Private Wealth Disputes arena.