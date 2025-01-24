Hugh James bolsters construction expertise

Hugh James, a top 100 UK law firm, has expanded its national construction practice by appointing non-contentious construction Partner Jamie Swan to its London office. Jamie brings 12 years of expertise in construction and engineering advice, serving developers, retailers, funds, and institutional investors.

Joining from Clarke Willmott, where she became Partner in 2021, Jamie’s career includes senior roles at Browne Jacobson LLP, Forsters LLP, and Addleshaw Goddard LLP. Her experience spans hosting industry seminars and publishing practical guidance like her 2017 article, “Brexit-Proofed? A practical guide to safeguarding construction contracts after Brexit,” in the Property Law Journal.

Jamie’s appointment strengthens Hugh James’ London office, complementing its property and corporate/commercial teams. With demand for non-contentious construction advice rising across the UK, her expertise boosts the firm’s 10-strong construction team.

Ioan Prydderch, Divisional Director of Business Services at Hugh James, praised Jamie’s arrival: “Jamie is a highly regarded expert in non-contentious construction law, and we’re thrilled to have her on board. Her expertise strengthens our ability to support clients at every stage of construction projects.”

Jamie Swan shared her enthusiasm: “I have been impressed from afar by Hugh James’ continued growth nationally as well as in the construction and infrastructure sector for some time and am delighted to be joining Hugh James as they continue to expand their London presence. I look forward to adding further to Hugh James’ already well-respected Construction, Infrastructure and Projects team.”

This strategic appointment highlights Hugh James’ commitment to delivering expert legal services in construction and infrastructure while expanding its influence in London.