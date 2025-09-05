Hugh James is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Edwards as a Partner in their Serious Injury team, marking a significant milestone in the firm's ongoing growth strategy. With a wealth of experience in handling serious personal injury claims, Phil will focus on areas including brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and limb loss claims. He also aims to provide vital support to families dealing with bereavement following fatal incidents.

Phil brings over 30 years of experience to the firm, having previously been a Partner at Clarke Willmott for more than a decade. His extensive background includes managing some of the UK’s highest value claims, exceeding £20 million, providing him with a remarkable depth of knowledge. Furthermore, he has lectured extensively to both legal professionals and medical practitioners and has contributed to important literature on personal injury and fatal claims, some of which have been presented to the European Parliament.

A passionate advocate for individuals facing life-altering conditions, Phil has worked closely with clients enduring amputations, brain injuries, spinal cord problems, and polytrauma. His close ties with relevant charities, including Brake, Headway, and the Child Brain Injury Trust, reflect his commitment to supporting those affected by serious injuries.

Leading the Serious Injury practice alongside Partners Cari Sowden-Taylor and Ciaran McCabe, Hugh James has cultivated a reputation as one of the most respected teams in the UK for catastrophic injuries. The practice is home to 50 specialists throughout its UK offices and has been recognised by both Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners, signalling its stature within this vital sector.

Cari Sowden-Taylor expressed her enthusiasm about Phil’s integration into the team. She said “We are delighted to welcome Phil Edwards to our team. Phil is one of the country’s leading personal injury litigators, with vast experience in the most serious and complex cases, including brain injury, spinal injury, and amputation. He shares our core principles at Hugh James — putting clients at the heart of everything we do — and is committed to securing the very best outcomes.”

Phil Edwards also shared his excitement about joining Hugh James, stating “I am equally delighted and excited to be joining Hugh James. The firm’s reputation in the serious injury field is second to none. As Cari says, Hugh James is committed to putting clients at the centre of everything, focusing on rehabilitation and helping clients achieve the best quality of life after life-changing events, and this exactly mirrors my own approach.” He looks forward to collaborating with his new colleagues to continue delivering exceptional results for clients.