Jonathan joins the firm armed with over 20 years of experience as a commercial lawyer, including significant leadership positions at Top 50 UK law firms. This move signifies an ongoing expansion of the firm's London office as well as its broader national capabilities.

Throughout his career, Jonathan has successfully built and led commercial teams within private practice and has offered counsel to a diverse range of clients, including PLCs, multinational corporations, owner-managed businesses, and start-ups. His noteworthy experience also includes senior in-house roles, notably serving as Senior Legal Counsel (Commercial) for the UK Government. His proficiency spans complex commercial agreements, supply chain and outsourcing contracts, as well as data governance and artificial intelligence matters. In particular, he has contributed to substantial outsourcing projects involving central and local government entities, with a focus on procurement and regulatory aspects.

Jonathan's addition is set to reinforce Hugh James’ sector-focused, multidisciplinary business division, which encompasses various fields, including hospitality, leisure, technology, media and entertainment, gaming, manufacturing, retail, travel, and the public sector. Aled Walters, Corporate and Commercial Partner and Head of the firm’s Commercial practice, expressed his enthusiasm for Jonathan's arrival, stating, “Jonathan’s appointment is a significant boost for our London office and our Commercial practice. His background across private practice, in-house and government roles align well with our focus on delivering clear, practical advice to clients operating in regulated and fast-moving sectors."

Moreover, Walters acknowledged that Jonathan's expertise would enhance the firm's existing sector groups, particularly in media and entertainment, gaming, sport, rail, hospitality, and leisure. Jonathan Askin himself shared his excitement, saying, “Hugh James has a clear strategy for developing a high-quality, sector-focused commercial offering, and the opportunity to help drive that growth from London was a strong draw. I was attracted by the firm’s culture and its commitment to providing practical, commercially focused advice across sectors. I’m looking forward to contributing to that growth and working with teams across the firm.”

The appointment of Jonathan Askin underscores Hugh James’ ongoing investment in its London operations, while also bolstering the firm's growth trajectory emanating from its Welsh headquarters.