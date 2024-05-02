Hugh James announces record number of promotions and introduction of new Legal Director role

Across the UK, 31 people have been promoted, reinforcing the firm's dedication to nurturing its talent and advancing its ambitious national growth strategy. This marks the highest number of promotions to date and continues a trend of annual growth since it launched its five-year strategy in 2022.

Joining our partnership are Sandeep Gill (Serious Injury) and Sara Tomaszewski (Regulatory) both based in Cardiff, Charlotte Fletcher (Court of Protection) based in London and Mark Robinson (Serious Injury) based in Manchester.



Following this wave of promotions, the firm's partner count now stands at 100, with 63 in Cardiff, 14 in London, 16 in Manchester, 6 in Southampton and 1 in Plymouth. Over half of the partnership are women, underscoring the firm's commitment to create a fair and inclusive culture.



This year's promotions also break new ground for the firm with the introduction of Legal Director, a new senior role which recognises exceptional sector knowledge and legal expertise. Six people have been appointed to this level, supporting firm-wide strategic goals through continuous excellence in their respective field: Carlos Land (Serious Injury), Austin Gill (Trusts and Estates Administration), Michelle Evans (Nursing Care), Justin Davies (Regulatory) and Mark Lane (Clinical Negligence) all based in our Cardiff office, and Phoebe Osbourne (Asbestos) who is aligned to our London office.

Additionally, nine people have been promoted to Senior Associate and 12 advance to Associate.



This good news aligns with the unveiling of the firm's fresh brand identity which reflects its modern-day approach to representing and protecting clients across the UK and internationally, whilst upholding its deep-rooted local heritage.

Leading the firm, Managing Partner, Alun Jones said: "It's a pleasure to congratulate those who are celebrating well-deserved promotions at a time when we’re embarking on an exciting new chapter at Hugh James.

"Our career progression pathway, with the welcome addition of the Legal Director role, is crucial to support colleagues' professional development and develop talent within the firm. It's a privilege to work with an exceptional team who embody the firm's core values and have significantly contributed to the firm's success. These promotions are a testament to their hard work and dedication."