In an exciting development for Howse Williams, Paul Haswell has joined the firm as a Partner, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience from his previous role at an international law firm. Paul's practice is comprehensive, focusing on both non-contentious and contentious technology work. He emphasises crucial areas such as technology contracts and licensing, data privacy and cybersecurity, including compliance with applicable data protection laws, along with telecommunications, outsourcing, licensing, and cloud and data centre issues.

In addition to these traditional areas, Paul has a keen interest in advising on “new tech” and evolving technologies, which encompass fields like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. He has been involved in significant technology disputes that have been successfully resolved through various methods, including litigation, arbitration, and mediation. With over twenty years of experience, Paul has worked closely with dedicated technology companies as well as diverse clients across multiple industries, providing them with clear and focused advice on technological matters.

Moreover, Paul is not only a practitioner but also a thought leader in his field, regularly writing on pertinent technology topics and actively participating as a speaker at various conferences. This new appointment brings Howse Williams to a total of 33 partners and 4 consultants, with an overall headcount approaching 200 professionals dedicated to serving their clients.